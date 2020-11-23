AOC insists: McConnell broke the Senate
AOC was adamant in her assertion that Senate Maj. leader Rep. Mitch McConnell 'broke' the legislative body due to political interests.
Tags: AOC Mitch McConnell Senate
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Reuters
