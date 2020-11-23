Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman discussed the possibility of normalizing relations between their two countries, a senior Saudi official said, though substantial agreement was reached on the subject during the hours-long meeting Sunday night.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal Monday, one of the senior Saudi advisers familiar with the talks said that the meeting between Netanyahu and the Crown Prince in Neom, Saudi Arabia lasted a couple of hours, and centered on the possibility of normalizing ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as concerns over Iran.

Netanyahu and Mossad chief Yossi Cohen flew to Saudi Arabia at approximately 10:00 p.m. Sunday night onboard a private aircraft owned by Israeli businessman Ehud 'Udi' Angel.

Joined by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the three met with the Saudi Crown Prince in Neom, Saudi Arabia for clandestine talks.

Both the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and the Saudi Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the meeting.