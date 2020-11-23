Oxford's coronavirus vaccine found to be 'highly effective'

A coronavirus vaccine developed in the UK may be up to 90% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of the coronavirus, according to trials of the vaccine.

The vaccine, which was developed by scientists at Oxford University and is being manufactured by Swedish-British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, is undergoing trials in the UK and Brazil to test its safety and effectiveness.

The interim results of the tests found that depending on the dosage regimen, the vaccine is between 62% and 90% effective.

Importantly, no hospitalizations or serious cases of coronavirus developed among the subjects tested with the vaccine.

The most effective regimen was when a half-dose of the vaccine was administered, followed by a full dose at least one month later. In this case, the vaccine was found to be 90% effective.

When two full doses of the vaccine were administered a month apart, the vaccine’s effectiveness dropped to just 62%.

“These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives,” said the chief investigator for the testing process, Professor Andrew Pollard. “Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective.”

The Oxford University-Astra-Zeneca vaccine is the third such vaccine to report results from human trials.

Vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna are said to be roughly 95% effective, according to the early results of late-stage trials, which were released last week.

Israel has negotiated deals with all three vaccine producers to secure millions of doses of the vaccines starting next year.