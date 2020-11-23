745 new coronavirus infections as death toll tops 2,800

512 coronavirus patients hospitalized, including 298 in serious condition, as infection rate inches upwards.

A total of 745 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning.

The percentage of tests returning positive declined slightly from Saturday, dipping down to 2.3% from 2.8%, but remained far above the rates recorded last week, which ranged from 1.4% to 1.8%.

Since the pandemic began, 329,403 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Israel, including 318,141 cases which ended in recovery.

The number of recoveries outpaced new infections Sunday, with 841 patients recovering.

There are currently 8,456 active cases of the virus in Israel, including 7,794 cases being treated at home, 150 cases being treated at coronavirus hotels, and 512 cases being treated at hospitals.

Of the 512 hospitalized cases, 298 patients are in serious or critical condition, with a further 71 in moderate condition.

The death toll rose to 2,806, with 12 coronavirus-related fatalities recorded Sunday, the highest number per day since November 6th.