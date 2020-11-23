Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) excoriated Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Monday, accusing him of focusing on his personal legal woes to the detriment of the functioning of the government.

Speaking with Yediot Aharonot Monday morning, Gantz said that in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying economic crisis, the country is “operating on a low flame”, claiming Netanyahu is distracted by his ongoing trial.

“I’m in this government to serve the people of Israel and to fight the coronavirus; I’m not in this government to serve Netanyahu,” Gantz said.

“My mission is only [to serve] the State of Israel. In the situation we’re in, when we can barely hold a government meeting and we can only handle tiny issues, then what kind of country is this? What kind of government is this? I’m not prepared to take responsibility for a government that isn’t functioning.”

“The country is operating on a low flame because Netanyahu is busy with other matters. Netanyahu is concerned first and foremost with his trial.”

Gantz defended the decision Sunday to form an investigatory committee to probe the Submarine Affair, rejecting claims by the Likud that the move was politically motivated.

“They’ll say that anything is a political issue. Tell me, why is there still no budget? Because we don’t need, or because that’s political? Why haven’t there been appointments [for senior judicial positions]? Because we don’t need them, or because it is political? Why isn’t the government functioning in an orderly fashion? Because we don’t need it, or because it is political? The country needs one of two things: either a budget and a functioning government, or to have elections. I think that Israel needs a budget and a functioning government.”