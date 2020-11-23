Moshe Kahlon's new career

Former Finance Minister reportedly setting up an investment fund together with a senior member of the royal family in the UAE.

Former Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, who retired from political life earlier this year, before the third round of elections, is creating a new business opportunity stemming from the agreements with the UAE.

Channel 12 News revealed on Sunday that Kahlon has set up an investment fund with senior members of Abu Dhabi's royal family. He will head a joint investment fund for institutional bodies in Israel and the United Arab Emirates' largest pension fund.

In recent months, the report said, Kahlon has forged deep ties with the Emirati royal family and even held a lengthy secret visit recently. Kahlon's partner is considered one of the senior members of the royal family and one of the richest in the UAE, has served as Minister of Justice and Governor of the Central Bank and other senior positions.

In the coming weeks, the fund that Kahlon has established is expected to announce additional investments on a large scale in Israel in the fields of innovation and technology.