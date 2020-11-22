Putin: We're ready to work with election winner - whoever it is

Russian president says US election must be settled, with both parties agreeing on who won.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his government is prepared to work with the next US administration, regardless of who is ultimately declared winner of this month’s presidential election.

On Sunday, Russian state television reported that Putin laid out conditions for recognizing the next president-elect, saying that either both the Democratic and Republican parties must recognize a winner – with the losing side conceding defeat – or the dispute must be settled in a definitive legal process.

Once a winner is determined, Putin added, Russia will be willing to work with the US administration, regardless of who prevails.

“We will work with anyone who has the trust of the American people,” Putin said.

Putin’s comments echoed earlier statements by the Kremlin, which said that Russia is waiting for the official, finalized results of the election before congratulating the winner.