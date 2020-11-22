'Nearly half of new COVID cases coming from Arab sector'
With 4th & 5th graders set to return to school and 11th & 12th grades to follow next week, Israel is seeing another surge in virus cases.
Tags: Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Israel
iStock
