'Tucker is a good guy, but he doesn't get to call this election'
Greg Kelly of Newsmax says media often get things wrong but continue peddling the same messages, calls out Tucker Carlson for 'hissy fit.'
media
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & Canada'Tucker is a good guy, but he doesn't get to call this election'
'Tucker is a good guy, but he doesn't get to call this election'
Greg Kelly of Newsmax says media often get things wrong but continue peddling the same messages, calls out Tucker Carlson for 'hissy fit.'
media
iStock
top