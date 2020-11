After weeks of unrest in France following history teacher's presentation of Mohammad cartoon and subsequent murder, Macron issued ultimatum.

French President Emmanuel Macron Muslim leaders last week, asking them to sign a 'Charter of Republican Values," acknowledging that Islam is a "religion - not a political movement" and renouncing "foreign interference on Muslim groups."

Macron has also instituted legislation making it illegal to film state police. According to the report, violators will face fines of up to $53,000 or a year behind bars.