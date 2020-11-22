Cuomo getting Emmy - 'How culture fascists hijacked the country'
Fox News' Tucker Carlson shares some of the most cringeworthy moments from Cuomo's 'COVID press conferences' for which he's getting an Emmy.
Andrew Cuomo
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaCuomo getting Emmy - 'How culture fascists hijacked the country'
Cuomo getting Emmy - 'How culture fascists hijacked the country'
Fox News' Tucker Carlson shares some of the most cringeworthy moments from Cuomo's 'COVID press conferences' for which he's getting an Emmy.
Andrew Cuomo
Reuters
top