WATCH: IDF strikes Gaza after rocket falls on Ashkelon
IDF forces struck Hamas targets overnight following a rocket launch that hit a structure in port city of Ashkelon.
Gaza
WATCH: IDF strikes Gaza after rocket falls on Ashkelon
WATCH: IDF strikes Gaza after rocket falls on Ashkelon
IDF forces struck Hamas targets overnight following a rocket launch that hit a structure in port city of Ashkelon.
Gaza
