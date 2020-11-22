Frontline member of the Trump legal team Sidney Powell comments exclusively on the claims that are going to be made in the legal battle to come over the presidential election results. - with political analyst Mark Halperin and Newsmax TV's Rob Schmitt
Sidney Powell: 'It will be biblical'
Frontline member of the Trump legal team Sidney Powell comments exclusively on claims to be made in legal battle over election results.
President Donald Trump at White House Press Briefing
Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead