

Sidney Powell: 'It will be biblical' Frontline member of the Trump legal team Sidney Powell comments exclusively on claims to be made in legal battle over election results. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead President Donald Trump at White House Press Briefing Frontline member of the Trump legal team Sidney Powell comments exclusively on the claims that are going to be made in the legal battle to come over the presidential election results. - with political analyst Mark Halperin and Newsmax TV's Rob Schmitt



top