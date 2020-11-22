Iran Revolutionary Guard launches new heavy warship

Footage of ship shows it carrying truck-launched surface-to-surface missiles and anti-aircraft missiles.

Iranian mockup aircraft carrier over Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard said it had launched a heavy warship with the ability to carry helicopters, drones and missile launchers, AP reported.

According to the report, footage of the ship revealed it to be carrying truck-launched surface-to-surface missiles and anti-aircraft missiles.

The ship reportedly does not have a runway, but includes a helicopter launching pad.

Adm. Ali Reza Tangsiri, commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s navy, suggested eyeing a move to deep-water patrolling beyond the Persian Gulf.

“Presence and assignments in the Indian Ocean is our right,” Tangsiri said.