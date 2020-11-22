Halakhic ruling: Put economic health ahead of individual health

Controversial ruling in new book on halakhic ramifications of coronavirus says states should value economy during coronavirus crisis.

Rabbi Yigal Kaminetzky, the chairman of the Torah VeHa’aretz Institute (the Institute for Torah and the Land of Israel, Rabbi Prof. Neriyah Gotel published a new halakhic ruling in light of the increase in coronavirus morbidity.

According to the rabbis, significant weight should be given to the fear of an economic collapse caused by a lockdown, even if the price of not instituting a lockdown is an increase in mortality from the disease.

The rabbis believe that despite the difficulty and pain at placing the value of the economy above the health of a segment of the population, it is rare for states to behave differently, making the coronavirus crisis an exception to the norm.

It should be noted that this ruling is contrary to other halakhic opinions which argue that everything possible must be done in order to save even one person's life, even if it means shutting down the economy.

This ruling is published as part of the first halakhic book currently being published by the Torah VeHa’aretz Institute . The book, 'Makat Medina,' deals with the subject of the coronavirus and the economy, health and herd immunity in a broad view and not at the individual level.

The rabbis who publish their positions on these issues in the book are well-known rabbis in religious Zionism, including Rabbi Yigal Kaminetzky, Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, Rabbi Prof. Neriyah Gotel and others.