New music video: 'Amen for the children'

Video for Israeli singer Hanan Ben Ari's new song features footage of parents with their children sent in by fans at Ben Ari's request.

Israeli singer Hanan Ben Ari's new song features footage of parents with their children sent in by fans at Ben Ari's request.

"I pray for my children, that they will not inherit my problems, that they will embrace one another, Amen that they will always be healthy," Ben Ari sings.

"I have no words or explanations to add to this song," he says, "just want to say thank you to the thousands of people who shared with us their photos, videos and slices of life. You have turned this song and this clip into a real and exciting journey several times over. Praying for the children of us all. Hanan. "