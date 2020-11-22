Israel to pay more than US, EU for COVID-19 vaccines

Pfizer to charge Israel 40% more for coronavirus vaccine than it is charging the US and EU.

Israel will pay significantly more that the US and the EU for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, Channel 13 News reported Sunday morning.

According to the report, Israel will pay $56 for each two-dose vaccine, while the US and the EU will pay only $39 per vaccine.

Pfizer has also not specified a schedule to deliver the vaccines to Israel.

Israel negotiated a deal to receive vaccines for four million citizens from Pfizer after the company announced last week that its vaccine showed a 95% success rate in clinical trials.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel will begin receiving coronavirus vaccines in January 2021. Israel also has deals with Moderna and AstraZeneca to receive coronavirus vaccines.