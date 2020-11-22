Trump legal team: 'Democrats eliminated our opportunity to present witnesses & evidence'

Rudy Giuliani, Attorney to President Trump and Jenna Ellis, Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign published a response to the ruling which turned down President Donald Trump campaign’s request for an injunction against the certification of election results in Pennsylvania.

The team said that the decision turns out to help them in their strategy to get expeditiously to the U.S. Supreme Court. "Although we fully disagree with this opinion", they wrote, "we’re thankful to the Obama-appointed judge for making this anticipated decision quickly, rather than simply trying to run out the clock".

"We will be seeking an expedited appeal to the Third Circuit", Giuliani and Ellis added, "There is so much evidence that in Pennsylvania, Democrats eliminated our opportunity to present 50 witnesses and other evidence that election officials blatantly ignored Pennsylvania’s law denying independent review. This resulted in 682,777 ballots being cast illegally, wittingly or unwittingly. This is just an extension of the Big Tech, Big Media, Corrupt Democrat censorship of damning facts the American public needs to know".

"We are disappointed we did not at least get the opportunity to present our evidence at a hearing", the team concluded, "Unfortunately the censorship continues. We hope that the Third Circuit will be as gracious as Judge Brann in deciding our appeal one way or the other as expeditiously as possible. This is another case that appears to be moving quickly to the United States Supreme Court.”