Coronavirus spreading in the Gaza Strip

PA "health ministry" reports 14 new deaths from coronavirus over past 24 hours, and 891 new cases in Gaza.

The Palestinian Authority “ministry of health” on Saturday reported that 14 Palestinian Arabs had died from complications related to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and that 1,486 new cases of the virus had been diagnosed.

Three of the dead are in the Hebron district (ages 68, 65, 64), four are in the Shechem (Nablus) district, (ages 93, 61, 95, 89), two are from the Jenin district (ages 43, 64), one from the Tubas district (age 66) and four from the Gaza Strip.

According to the daily report of the PA “ministry of health”, the focal points of the spread of virus in the last day were in the Gaza Strip (891 new cases), Shechem (212) and Ramallah (95).

To date, 698 Palestinian Arabs have died from the coronavirus, 51 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, and eight of them are connected to respirators. The mortality rate stands at 0.84 percent.

The PA announced in August it was prolonging a lockdown in Judea and Samaria following a spike in coronavirus infections.

After the easing of a previous coronavirus lockdown in late May, PA “health minister” Mai al-Kaila said the PA had entered a second wave of infections "more dangerous than the first".