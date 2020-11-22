Trump campaign files petition for new recount in Georgia

The move comes a day after Georgia Secretary of State certified Biden's victory in the state.

US President Donald Trump's campaign said on Saturday night it filed a petition for a new recount in Georgia.

"We are focused on ensuring that every aspect of Georgia State Law and the U.S. Constitution are followed so that every legal vote is counted," the Trump campaign legal team said in a statement quoted by The Hill.

"President Trump and his campaign continue to insist on an honest recount in Georgia, which has to include signature matching and other vital safeguards," the statement added.

The petition comes a day after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state.

"Numbers don't lie. As Secretary of State, I believe that the numbers that we are presented today are correct," he said during a news conference.

On Thursday, the manual recount of nearly 5 million ballots cast in Georgia showed Biden won the state, validating initial results.

The recount found that Biden received 12,284 more votes than President Donald Trump, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Earlier on Saturday night, a US federal judge turned down the Trump campaign’s request for an injunction against the certification of election results in Pennsylvania.

Trump’s lawyers later said they would be seeking expedited appeal of the judge's ruling.