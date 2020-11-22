US surpasses 12 million COVID-19 cases

US sees an increase of more than 1 million cases in less than a week, says latest Johns Hopkins University data.

The number of coronavirus cases in the US surpassed 12 million Saturday, an increase of more than 1 million cases in less than a week, CNN reported, citing Johns Hopkins University data.

At least 12,044,934 cases have been confirmed and 255,541 Americans have died.

The US surpassed 11 million coronavirus cases just this past Sunday, less than a week after it recorded 10 million cases.

Almost every state has reported a rapid surge in cases, and nationwide numbers have been climbing much faster than ever before with the country reporting a staggering 2.9 million infections since the beginning of the month, according to CNN.

On Friday, more than 195,500 new infections were reported -- the country's highest for a single day. The highest number of single-day cases during the country's summer surge was a little more than 77,100 in July, Johns Hopkins University data shows.

The US on Friday also recorded its highest number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals on a given day: just over 82,100 -- according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Despite the rising numbers, Vice President Mike Pence this past Thursday offered an upbeat assessment on the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

In a briefing of the coronavirus task force, Pence said America “has never been more prepared to combat this virus than we are today.”

Meanwhile, work on a vaccine continues. Pfizer on Friday asked US regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month.

The request came days after Pfizer and BioNTech announced that its vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.

Last week, preliminary results showed the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus to be 90% effective.