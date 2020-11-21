Prof Udi Qimron condemns LA Times face mask study coverage

Immunology Faculty of Medicine at TA University Chair: 'Any scientist/doctor/citizen who has a little integrity left must stand up to it.'

Microbiologist and Department of Microbiology and Clinical Immunology at the Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University Chairman Prof. Udi Qimron today responded to a Los Angeles Times headline covering the Danish study of face mask effectiveness that read: "The conclusion: masks are most effective if everyone wears them."

Dr. Qimron wrote: "The false propaganda is so prominent that any scientist/doctor/citizen who has a little integrity left must stand up to it."

Qimron continued: "Extensive research has shown that there is *no* significant difference between a group wearing masks and a group not wearing masks.

"The distorted newspaper headline is - 'Conclusion: masks are most effective if everyone wears them'.

"The side of darkness and falsehood always loses in the end!", concluded Professor Udi Qimron.