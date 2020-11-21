The Women in Green movement, which was part of the struggles and vigils for Jonathan Pollard's release, welcomed the American decision not to extend Pollard's restrictions and expects to see him soon in Israel and Jerusalem, the country and capital for which he devoted his most beautiful years.

Movement leaders Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar emphasized that the decision marks long years of injustice imposed on Pollard by the American legal system. "Every day that Pollard was imprisoned or confined was a day of grave injustice to anyone who acted on the dictates of his conscience, strengthened his homeland against its enemies, and thus also contributed to the security of the United States itself.

"The State of Israel accepts Jonathan with great love and a big hug, thus slightly reducing the moral flaw that clung to it when it abandoned him and closed its gates to him. The day Pollard comes to Israel will be a holiday for the entire Jewish people. The entire State of Israel owes him a lot and it is doubtful whether it will be able to return to him a little of what it received from him, but it is its duty to do everything to give him all the best it has."

Katsover and Matar add blessings of recovery and solid health to Esther Pollard, who was a symbol of stubborn struggle and standing firm for a difficult and long period.