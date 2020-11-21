763 test COVID-19 positive yesterday, rate - 1.8%

552 hospitalized, of whom 313 critical. 2,754 Israelis said to have died since outbreak.

763 positive COVID-19 PCR tests were diagnosed yesterday out of more than 43,000 tests. Since midnight, another 235 positive tests were added. The positive rate is 1.8%.

552 patients are hospitalized, of whom 313 are in critical condition. 121 are on ventilator. 2,754 Israelis died in connection with COVID-19 since the outbreak of the plague.

The Prime Minister's Office announced yesterday that it has reached an agreement with the British pharmaceutical company Astrazenica, which is developing COVID-19 vaccines in collaboration with the University of Oxford.

According to the Prime Minister's Office and Health Ministry, Israel will purchase about 10 million vaccines (which will be enough for about five million citizens), which will be sold in a non-profit model during COVID-19.