Report: Israel preparing for resumption of US-Iran talks

TV report: IDF and Mossad have drawn up plans on how to work together with the US in order to achieve an improved nuclear deal.

Ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s entrance into the White House in January, the IDF and the Mossad are preparing for a possible resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran, Channel 13 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, both organizations have drawn up plans on how to work together with the Americans in order to achieve an improved nuclear agreement, though it will probably take some time before Biden is free to deal with the Iranian issue.

Biden has indicated he would return to the nuclear deal with Iran, and a close aide to him said last week that rejoining the Iran nuclear deal was “high on the agenda” of the President-elect.

The Trump administration withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018, and has been ramping up the sanctions against it in recent weeks.

Iran has scaled back its compliance with the deal in response to Trump’s withdrawal from it. This week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran would fully implement the deal if Biden lifts the sanctions that have been imposed on the Islamic Republic.

A report in the Israel Hayom newspaper this week indicated that Israel is resigned to the fact that the United States, other world powers, and Iran will renew their negotiations in the near future, with the objective of producing a revised nuclear agreement.

As such, the report said Israel is preparing a list of its key demands to be included in such an agreement, and although there has been no official word on what those demands will be, the general outline of their expected submission to the United States is relatively easy to predict.

