Biden celebrates 78th birthday

Joe Biden celebrated his 78th birthday on Friday, making him the oldest president-elect in US history.

Biden is poised to become the oldest president when he is sworn in on January 20, 2021. Former President Ronald Reagan held the previous record and finished his two terms at age 77.

Meanwhile, Biden’s transition team continues to prepare for his entrance to the White House without any cooperation from President Donald Trump, who has refused to concede the election.

On Thursday, Biden held a press conference in which he blasted Trump for failing to cooperate with the transfer of power.

"I don't know his motive, but I just think it's totally irresponsible...It sends a horrible message about who we are as a country," he said.

"What the president is doing now is really going to be another incident where he will go down in history as being one of the most irresponsible presidents in American history," added Biden.

On Friday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified Biden's victory in the state.

"Numbers don't lie. As Secretary of State, I believe that the numbers that we are presented today are correct," he said during a news conference.

