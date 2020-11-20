Pfizer asks US for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer asks FDA to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer said on Friday it is asking US regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month, The Associated Press reports.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said that protection plus a good safety record means the vaccine should qualify for emergency use authorization.

“Our work to deliver a safe and effective vaccine has never been more urgent,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

The request comes days after Pfizer and BioNTech announced that its vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.

Last week, preliminary results showed the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus to be 90% effective.

The initial study showed that among the 43,538 total participants, seven days after the second dose was administered - and 28 days after the first dose - the vaccinated group was found to have 90% fewer symptomatic cases of the coronavirus than the control group.

Days later, a rival company, Moderna, announced that its coronavirus vaccine had been rated as being 94.5% effective.

The Moderna tests included 30,000 participants, half of whom were given a placebo, and half of whom were given the vaccine. Of the control group, 90 became infected with the coronavirus, including 11 with severe cases of the virus.

