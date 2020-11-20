Israel signs agreement to receive millions of vaccines from UK

Ministry of Heatlh signs a memo of understanding with British company AstraZeneca and Oxford University

The Ministry of Heatlh has signed a memo of understanding with the British company AstraZeneca and Oxford University that will provide millions of vaccines to Israel.

The first batch of vaccines is scheduled to arrive in Israel during the first half of next year.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that AstraZeneca is one of the leading biotech firms in the world and its vaccine trials have already shown promising results.

As part of its effort to address the immediacy of the pandemic crisis worldwide, AstraZeneca is providing its vaccine in accordance with a "not for profit" model.

Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein emphasized that the understanding signed today represents the culmination of an effort that began many months ago.