'What Europe says doesn't matter, but US acceptance is important'

Jana Falic, co-owner of the Psagot Winery, says Secretary of State Pompeo's 'historic' visit was important step for Judea and Samaria.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to an Israeli winery in Samaria Thursday was a “historical” movement for Israel, one of the winery’s owners said, hailing US recognition of Israeli businesses in Judea and Samaria.

Jana Falic, a businesswoman and philanthropist who is co-owner of the Psagot Winery north of Jerusalem, spoke with Arutz Sheva about the implications of Pompeo’s visit Thursday and the decision by the US to recognize products made in Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria as being “Made in Israel”.

“This is a historical day. We are very, very happy, because we had Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife, wonderful people, friendly to Israel. They understand the historical value of Judea and Samaria.”

“For 2,000 years we were expatriates, and finally we’re in our country.”

“Today, they said that everything that is produced in Judea and Samaria is considered made in Israel. For us, that is very important because we always felt that we were legal, but it is very important for the US to accept this. It doesn’t matter what Europe says; the truth is, Europe was very bad to us.”

“Israel considers the US our friend, and we thank our friend.”