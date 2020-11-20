Why is he so tired?? (Talking Parsha - Toldot)



Screenshot Tuvia and Yitzi We all know that Eisav was an Ish Sade (a man of the field), an Ish Tzaid (a hunter). But when we meet him, as an adult for the first time, the main thing we hear about him is that he’s tired. Really tired. So tired, that he sees himself as about to die. What is making Eisav so tired??



