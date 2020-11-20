Trump’s core righteousness shines through Pompeo's anti-BDS and pro-Jews in Yesha speech

The election that ended on November 3 is over. The Democrats’ dead voters have returned to their gravesites. Even Democrats acknowledge that the time now is passed for them to continue mailing in more unsolicited ballots without postmarks, to be shielded from viewing by Republican poll watchers. Thus, there no longer is any cynical point or reason for a politician to pursue actions aimed at winning votes; the voting is over.



Before Trump even got elected, the Media-Democrat-Left Alliance busily propagated the horrible lie that Trump hates Jews.

Through four years of unremitting, unending defamation, the Left mainstream media, the Democrats, and the rest of their enforcers perpetrated the lie that President Donald Trump is a bigot, a hater, a racist, a xenophobe, a misogynist, a homophobe, and an anti-Semite. For me, a Jew who lives his Judaism straightforwardly and without apologies — and who despises the phoniness of a JINO Schumer or Schiff or Communist Sanders — I always have seen the “Trump is an Anti-Semite” lie as the Rosetta Stone to all the other anti-Trump lies.

Before Trump even got elected, the Media-Democrat-Left Alliance busily propagated the horrible lie that Trump hates Jews. CNN put on the air a Nobody — an absolutely non-entity whose claim to fame is that he was a homosexual leftist activist in New Jersey — and this character presented as a “Jewish leader” qualified to brand Trump an anti-Semite. Kayleigh McEnany then was a CNN contributor who sat on the panel with Erin Burnett, alongside this phony, and really lacked the inside information to realize that she was debating a Nobody as to whether Trump hates Jews.

I saw this lie as the Rosetta Stone, the deciphering linguistic key, to all future attacks on Trump as a hater. If the Media-Democrat-Left Alliance unabashedly could lie about his feelings towards Jews, they could lie about his feelings towards anyone.

-His father, Fred, whom Donald Trump always manifestly has honored and emulated, was a deep ally of Jews in New York’s outer boroughs and even donated a property for building a synagogue.

-Donald Trump’s dear daughter Ivanka is an Orthodox Jew, and he did not disown her but rather has cherished her in his inner professional circle.

-Her husband, Jared Kushner, also is an Orthodox Jew whom Trump entrusted in his inner circle.

Indeed, unlike Bernie Sanders and most contemporary “leaders” of secular non-Orthodox Jewish organizations, for example, Trump has Jewish grandchildren. The Communist Sanders does not. It is no surprise that Trump received the support of 83 percent of Orthodox Jews in America, probably the single highest support of any pro-Trump demographic in America.



For all he would do over the next four years to create record low Black and Hispanic unemployment, craft and legislate prison reform, establish inner-city enterprise zones, and to assure the long-term fiscal viability of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the liars would call him a bigot.

If the Media-Democrat-Left Alliance could call Trump a Jew-hater, they could lie about any thing. And they do. So they made him out to be anti-Black and anti-Hispanic, even though such a false and defamatory charge never once was made seriously through all the years of his wildly successful NBC TV career at “The Apprentice.” For all he would do over the next four years to create record low Black and Hispanic unemployment, craft and legislate prison reform, establish inner-city enterprise zones, and to assure the long-term fiscal viability of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the liars would call him a bigot. They perpetrated the Charlottesville lie again and again, and even Joe Biden — whom I hereby dub henceforth for all my future writings as “His Fraudulency” — took that lie and claimed that Charlottesville is why His Fraudulency ran for the presidency.

Well, the voting now is over, and the focus on the election moves to the courts. Yet, with no conceivable further political gain to be attained, Trump sent his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to the Mideast with various tasks. One of those assignments was to go on record, as no American Administration ever before has done, to validate Jewish communities and industries in Judea and Samaria.

While the Muslim Arab world and its sycophants who kowtow to them — throughout gutless, spineless, and penny-pinching skinflint Western Europe and elsewhere — continue to pursue the illusion that Jews ever will be uprooted from the so-called “West Bank,” Trump and Pompeo now have made clear that America recognizes the permanent legality and legitimacy of Jewish communities up and down the Biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria. From now on, products made in Judea and Samaria for export to the United States no longer must be labeled, as Obama and His Fraudulency required, “Made in the West Bank” — but instead henceforth are to be labeled as “Made in Israel.” Because Trump and Pompeo now have certified that Judea and Samaria — the so-called “West Bank” — in fact are regions that are part of Israel.

Beyond that, Secretary Pompeo stated that any entity that continues supporting “BDS” — calls to boycott, divest from, or to sanction Israel — will be deemed outright anti-Semitic and will suffer the full ramifications of American financial and other pressure for that hatred banned by our laws.

The thing about “BDS” — a movement founded and created by Arab terrorists and their supporters in Europe and America, and fostered throughout American campuses by Jew-hating Leftist professors and their ignorantly moronic student minions who do not know the difference between the Mideast and the Midwest — is that the same haters and criminals who would boycott, divest from, and sanction Israel never advocate BDS against a China that religiously persecutes and imprisons its Uighyur Muslim minority, suppresses and crushes freedom in Hong Kong and throughout its Communist mainland, and that knowingly criminally exported to the world the worst pandemic of the past hundred years. Imagine that: no BDS against China, but BDS against Israel.

There can be no clearer example of outright virulent Jew-hatred than that: applying one standard — tolerance and gleeful acceptance — for Communist murderers, international criminals, tyrants and dictators who persecute religion and speech . . . and simultaneously applying a completely different standard — zealous hatred and brutal economic warfare — against Jews.

BDS is the anti-Semitism and Jew-hatred of today. Obama and His Fraudulency went along with it and never stood up to it. By contrast, Trump and Pompeo — with no conceivable political benefit to be accrued, only the motivation of common decency — now have placed the force of American law to crush it.

Trump’s and Pompeo’s decency and friendship never will be forgotten. That 83 percent favorability among Orthodox Jews will stand in good measure for the next Trump presidential term, whether it commences by court orders in January 2021 or by popular and electoral vote four years from now. His Fraudulency will be gone before we know it. The Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria — now 800,000 strong and growing by leaps and bounds every day — is eternal.

Rabbi Prof. Dov Fischer is adjunct professor of law at two prominent Southern California law schools, Senior Rabbinic Fellow at the Coalition for Jewish Values, congregational rabbi of Young Israel of Orange County, California, and has held prominent leadership roles in several national rabbinic and other Jewish organizations. He was Chief Articles Editor of UCLA Law Review, clerked for the Hon. Danny J. Boggs in the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, and served for most of the past decade on the Executive Committee of the Rabbinical Council of America. His writings have appeared in The Weekly Standard, National Review, Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, Jerusalem Post, American Thinker, Frontpage Magazine, and Israel National News. Other writings are collected at www.rabbidov.com .

