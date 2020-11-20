Lockdown Doldrums pre and post Aliyah

The ‘leisure time’ spent during the lock down in the diaspora is best spent planning and preparing for inevitable Aliyah.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah Consultant, talks about the evil behind the Aliyah naysayers being a distraction to connecting with the truth as to where a Jew is suppose to be namely Eretz Israel.

These clever, convincing distractions can be a powerful inducement to Jews to stay in the Exile and eventually be destroyed and/or disappear.

Minskoff encourages prospective Olim to stay shielded from such influences by focusing on Tanakh and HaShem concerning the sacred commandment of Aliyah.

In so doing, using the lockdown time to plan and prepare for Aliyah.