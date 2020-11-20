Illusion vs. Reality: The Progenitor of Western Culture

Plain Talk about Parashat Toldot: The Birthright, the Blessings, and the Legacy of Abraham.

This week we usher in the new month of Kislev, whose energy is informed by its crescendo, the Festival of Chanukah, with its theme of the revelation of the hidden light of creation.

Indeed, light and darkness is a major theme of this month, and features prominently in this week's Torah portion of Toldot, as Yaakov and Esav emerge and begin a face-off which will last until the end of time, while the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.

In this week's episode of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the Torah's mysterious account of these twins and the elusive meaning and universal significance of their encounters over the birthright and blessings.