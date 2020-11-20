Reviving the tunes & voices in memory of Holocaust victims

Cecelia Margules wrote and composed a special tribute to the 1.5 million children killed in the Holocaust in memory of her aunt Mira.

Arutz Sheva spoke with Cecelia Margules, whose song Mira has won Best Original Song of 2020 at the

Los Angeles International Film Festival.

"The song tells the story of Mira, my mother's sister who was taken as a child from the Lodz ghetto together with her family and sent to her death in the gas chambers," Margules explains.

The song, written and composed by Margules, is a "virtual duet" featuring Rebbe Shlomo Carlebach and Dudu Fisher.

The video clip for "Mira" was directed by Daniel Finkelman.