Britain adds Israel to list of 'green countries'

Israelis will be able to leave for the UK without isolation upon arrival there, but will be required to be in isolation upon their return.

Britain on Thursday published an updated list of green and red countries and indicated that Israel will be defined as a “green country” starting on Friday night.

This means that Israelis who arrive in Britain will not require to be in isolation for 14 days upon arrival.

At the same time, since Britain is considered a “red country” in Israel, returnees from it will have to be in isolation after returning to Israel.

All this applies to holders of Israeli passports, since holders of foreign passports are subject to different rules in some cases.