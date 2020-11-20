ISIS: We blew up gas pipeline between Israel and Egypt

Islamic State claims to have blown up gas pipeline between in northern Sinai. Israeli official: No damage was caused to the pipeline.

The Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization claimed on Thursday that its terrorists blew up one of the gas pipelines between Israel and Egypt in the El-Arish area, in northern Sinai.

A senior official in the Israeli energy sector rejected the ISIS statement, saying that no damage had been done to the gas pipeline between Israel and Egypt.

The Chevron company stated that gas from the Tamar and Levitan reservoirs continues to flow as usual.

The gas pipeline in the Sinai Peninsula has been attacked dozens of times since the 2011 ouster of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

Egypt has been fighting an insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula for several years, which at times has spilled over into other parts of the country. Most of the attacks during this time period have been claimed by the Sinai Province, the ISIS affiliate in Egypt.

The country has been under a state of emergency since April of 2018, after two suicide bombings at churches claimed by ISIS killed at least 45 people in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria.