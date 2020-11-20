Five people injured in stabbing in Germany

Five people injured in stabbing in western German town of Oberhausen. Motive believed to be a family dispute.

Five people were injured in a stabbing attack in the western German town of Oberhausen on Thursday evening, Reuters reported.

A suspect was arrested in what police said appeared to be a family dispute, according to the report.

A spokesman for local police said all five, including the attacker, had been treated in hospital and at least one sustained life-threatening injuries.

While the motive for Thursday’s incident appears not to be terror-related, Germany has been on a high level of alert due to a series of terrorist attacks in the country in recent years.

Just last month, a 20-year-old Syrian man was arrested in connection with a knife attack that killed one tourist and seriously injured another in Dresden. Prosecutors said they are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

In one attack in recent years, a 17-year-old Afghani with an axe attacked passengers on a train in Wurzburg before being shot dead by security forces.

In a second incident, an attacker set off a bomb in a restaurant in Ansbach, killing himself and wounding 12 others.

The worst attack in Germany took place in December of 2016, when Tunisian terrorist Anis Amri killed 12 people and injured dozens more when he drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin.