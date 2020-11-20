Running around Jerusalem: Between the desert and the city

This run takes us through the Kidron Valley, which served as the border between ancient Jerusalem and the Mount of Olives.
Michael and Daniel run in the footsteps of biblical figures and hear some gruesome Game of Thrones-esque stories.
Join Michael and Daniel as they run through "the Valley of the Shadow of Death" - the Kidron Valley.
Running Around Jerusalem: Kidron Valley
