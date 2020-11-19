Psagot Winery owner: 'Pompeo corrected long-standing injustice'

Arutz Sheva speaks with owner of the Psagot winery in Samaria about the historic visit of US Sec of State Mike Pompeo

Following US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's historic visit in Judea and Samaria on Thursday and stopover at the Psagot Winery in the Mateh Binyamin region, the store's owner, Yaakov Berg, said he was still dazed by the gravity of the moment.

"This is an important moment not only for [our] winery, but for the people of Israel, the residents of Judea and Samaria, and the entire Jewish people across the world," Berg related in an interview to Arutz Sheva.

The winery's owner expressed gratitude to Pompeo for acknowledging that the Jewish people had not "conquered" or "stolen" the land from anyone - but rather returned to their historic homeland.

"That simple news...that appears so real...was the accepted state of mind and the Secretary of State changed it, and that's really unbelievable," he said when asked why he'd named a wine in honor of Pompeo.

The winery proprietor said he was notified that the US State Department had announced a new set of rules regarding labeling products made in Judea and Samaria as "Made in Israel."

Addressing the possibility of this being Pompeo's last visit to the region in the role of Secretary of State, he said Israeli Jews were "believers" and held out hope Trump's administration would remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Regarding Peace Now protests during the event, he alluded to a Hebrew saying about a "dog's bark being louder than its bite."

"They were more like cats this time. For 20 years, we've been building while they've been trying to destroy," he chuckled.