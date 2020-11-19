Giuliani presents evidence of voter fraud

Pres. Trump's attorneys Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani berated members of the media in a press conference today (Thursday, Nov 19).

Ellis was first to take stage, blasting "Fake Media" for their efforts to present one side of the story while ignoring Trump's allegations of voter fraud. "You will hear one of two things in the Fake News media tomorrow: That there was insufficient evidence presented or that we spoke too long," she began.

"This is not a 'Law & Order' episode that can be neatly wrapped up in 60 minutes," continued Ellis. She proceeded to directly address reporters on hand for the hearing, telling them they were not experienced enough to understand upcoming legal proceedings.

"Those of you in this room or those of you who have tuned out, clearly you've never been court reporters," she stated. "Trials take time. [Presenting evidence] takes time. This is basically an opening statement [to show] the American people what the networks have been hiding," she asserted.

Giuliani, meanwhile, presented what he referred to as "more than 100" affidavits signed under "penalties of perjury," but said he could not reveal them at the moment because of political pressure and scare tactics by "the goons on the other side."

The former NYC mayor went on to chide the media, saying they should have reviewed reports of voter fraud instead of publishing "false evidence."

"Even the NY Times," declared Giuliani, "warned of the dangers of mail-in voting."

"[the elections] aren't susceptible to fraud - [they are] easily susceptible to fraud, particularly if you have a plan...which sounds eerily similar to what Biden told us a few days before the election: that he had the best voter fraud team in the world" he stressed. "They made significant mistakes, like all crooks do, and we caught them," said Giuliani.

Giuliani addressed charges of an "organized" campaign in "big cities...controlled by Democrats...and particularly big cities with long histories of voter corruption." "The amount of cases in Philadelphia could fill a library," he said.

The press conference launched President Trump's legal team's formal efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential race by proving the existence of a massive, organized voter fraud campaign on behalf of the Democratic Party.