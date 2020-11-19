Pompeo receives ancient Judean coin from the Binyamin mountains

Psagot winery owner gifts US Secretary of State with coin from nearby cave which dates back to the Great Revolt against Rome.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Binyamin today. During his visit to the Psagot Winery, Yaakov Berg, the owner of the winery, gave him an ancient coin from the period of the Great Revolt against Rome in the first century CE. An identical coin wasfound in an ancient cave near the Psagot Winery. The ancient coin is decorated with an amphora, a vessel for making wine.

Stores of wine belonging to the Jewish community of Second-Temple area Judea and Samaria were also found in the caves alongside the coin.

Berg told Pompeo that "this coin symbolizes more than anything our return home to the land of our ancestors, a place where after 2000 years Jews are again growing vineyards from which fine wine is made."

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz said: "Pompeo thrilled us with a state and historic visit that expressed the commitment and friendship between the settlement and Israel's friends in the United States and the US administration. This friendship is based on ancient history and shared values. We thank the administration for standing by the good of the State of Israel, the Jewish people and the Holy Land."