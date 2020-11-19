Pompeo responds to the left: We will not tolerate boycotts of Israel

US Secretary of State responds to critics of his visit to Judea, Samaria, and the Golan. 'The US stands with Israel.'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismissed the criticism leveled at him on the left following his visit to Psagot Winery and his statement that products from Judea and Samaria would be marked "Made in Israel."

"Unfortunately, Psagot Winery and other businesses have been harmed as a result of EU funding efforts that form the basis of the boycott of Israeli companies. The United States stands by Israel and will not tolerate any form of delegitimization," Pompeo said.

In an official statement issued earlier, he wrote that "the State Department has created new guidelines to ensure that the country of origin of goods in the Israeli-Palestinian context is in line with US foreign policy. Therefore, all manufacturers exporting goods to us from Judea and Samaria ".

"This approach recognizes reality and does not change the commitment to lasting peace as per President Trump's vision. We will continue to oppose those countries and international institutions that de-legitimize or punish Israel and Israeli manufacturers in Judea and Samaria using malicious measures that do not recognize the reality on the ground."

The Yesha Council thanked Secretary Pompeo for his declarations and his visit. "We welcome the important declaration of Secretary of State Pompeo. For many years, the products of Israeli settlement have been delegitimized and the decision made is an important milestone in the fight against the international boycott and BDS. In this decision, the US administration says that there is no place for anti-Semitic and anti-Israel organizations. "

"We thank Secretary of State Pompeo and the US administration for the important decision, which recognizes the reality on the ground that Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley are an integral part of the State of Israel and backs the struggle against boycott organizations. "Contribute to the Israeli economy and technological progress in Israel," they added.