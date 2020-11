Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi enters isolation after being exposed to citizen who tested positive for the coronavirus.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi entered isolation Thursday after he was exposed to a citizen who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The IDF stated that the Chief of Staff will maintain his regular schedule while under quarantine as much as possible.

Kochavi is currently feeling well and is not experiencing any symptoms. He will undergo a test for the coronavirus soon.