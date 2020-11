Dr. Nicole Saphier: 'I don't think the virus has a curfew' Physician and Fox News contributor talks to Daily Caller about Gov. Andrew Cuomo 'flip-flopping' on COVID-19 vaccine. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

iStock COVID-19 lockdown Dr. Nicole Saphier, physician and Fox News contributor, talked to the Daily Caller's Caity McDuffee about Gov. Andrew Cuomo flip-flopping on a COVID-19 vaccine, whether or not new vaccines are safe and more.



top