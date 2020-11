Sky News host Paul Murray: 'Alas, they are playing you for fools.'

Sky News host Paul Murray says “it’s rubbish” that despite the fact there are no new COVID-19 cases in South Australia, Premier Steven Marshall is justifying locking residents of Adelaide in their houses for another five days.

“It’s rubbish, you know it’s rubbish and I know it’s rubbish.

“This is not hundreds as cases, it’s not even as many as the Crossroads Hotel.

“Alas, they are playing you for fools.”