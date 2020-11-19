IDF exposes the Iranian unit that laid the explosives

IDF reveals Iranian unit behind bomb incident on Golan border is Unit 840, directed by Quds forces.

This August, IDF observers identified a squad on an Iranian mission to place explosive devices near the perimeter fence who were thwarted by a force from the Maglan unit in the Bashan area.

Last night, combat engineer forces and IDF fighters uncovered another bomb arena, deployed in a similar layout and neutralized .

The IDF today revealed the unit behind these operations is Unit 840 in Syria.

It is a relatively secretive operational unit, responsible, among other things, for planning and establishing attack infrastructure outside Iran against Western targets and opposition.