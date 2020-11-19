Land of Israel activists welcome Mike Pompeo to Samaria

Activist praises Pompeo's visit as "declaration of historic truth and moral fortitude of US leadership that recognizes Israel's rights."

Director of Regavim’s International Division, Naomi Kahn spoke with Arutz Sheva about US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Samaria.

"We're here in our neighborhood in the historic heartland of Israel. We're thrilled, honored and relieved to welcome to Judea and Samaria for the first time US Sec. of State Mike Pompeo, who has proven to be one of Israel's strongest, most courageous friends.

"The Pompeo Doctrine announced over a year ago is now receiving an actual boost, not only as a doctrine and statement but as a practical expression of US policy that recognizes the legitimacy of Israel's presence and the Jewish presence in its homeland in the heartland of Judea and Samaria.

"We've decorated the area welcoming the Sec. of State. This is a historic day. It's not only a private visit, it's also a declaration of the historic truth and moral fortitude of leadership in the US that recognizes Israel's rights to its homeland."