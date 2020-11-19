Pompeo walked through the ancient City of David

"Visit highlighted more than 3,000 years of Jerusalem's heritage upon which foundations of US and Israel rest", City of David officials said

U.S .Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, his wife, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman visited the City of David in Jerusalem last night (Sunday).

They had a tour of the Givati Parking Lot excavation and received an overview of the Pool of Siloam and the Pilgrimage Road excavations from Ze'ev Orenstein, Director of International Affairs for the City of David.

"Wonderful to see the work being done to preserve the ancient City of David", Pompeo wrote after the visit, "and the new discoveries by archaeologists working in the area. Thank you to Ze’ev Orenstein for the fascinating tour of the site of three thousand years of ancient history".

The staff of the City of David say that the historic visit represented the first time a U.S. Secretary of State has visited the City of David. "The visit highlighted the more than 3,000 years of Jerusalem's heritage upon which the foundations of both the US and Israel rest", they added, "We were honored to host Secretary Pompeo, together with his wife Susan, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman"