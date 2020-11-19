Peace Now protests Pompeo Samaria visit

"Pompeo is here in an attempt to normalize the settlements. He won’t succeed. Just as the Trump plan failed, this will fail too."

Members of the far-left Peace Now organization protested in Psagot as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed for a visit, the first official visit of such a high-ranking US official across the Green Line.

Brian Reeves, director of External Relations at Peace Now, told Arutz Sheva, “We are here today by the Psagot winery to protest Mike Pompeo and the Trump administration’s decision to declare settlements legal.”

“Now, a year later, Mike Pompeo is back here visiting the Psagot winery in an attempt to normalize the settlements.

“He won’t succeed. Just as the Trump plan failed, this will fail too.

“In a couple months, this whole policy will change, but we’re here to send him a farewell, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re telling the US, ‘stop undermining peace’ and we’re telling them that settlements cannot be normalized.”