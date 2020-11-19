Israeli drafted to NBA: 'Amazing' to be able to represent Israel

"For me to represent my country and be in the highest spot possible is amazing,” Deni Avdija says after being drafted in top ten.

Israeli-Serbian basketball player Deni Avdija, who was selected by the Washington Wizards 9th overall in the NBA draft on Wednesday night, told ESPN that it’s “amazing” to be able to represent Israel as an NBA player.

Avdija is the first Israeli to be drafted in the top ten in NBA history.

“It means a lot for me. Israel is a small country that didn’t provide as many NBA players, and for me to represent my country and be in the highest spot possible is amazing,” he said.

“I’m super excited and ready to get my game to the next level.”

He gave a message to friends, family and fans at home in Israel. “I truly love them, love the support. I’m going to make you proud, I going to work a hundred percent.”